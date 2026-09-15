Captivity survivor Rom Braslavski spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and admitted that despite their disagreements, he is very apprehensive about giving his vote to the left.

“I would rather give my vote to the right than go to the left. I’m afraid that a Palestinian government will be established here for a second time. Why did Eisenkot abandon the War Cabinet at the most critical moment for the State of Israel? They simply got up and left while I was still in Gaza," Braslavski told Netanyahu.

He added: “Look, even though there are many differences between us, I want to thank you for making the efforts, and the fact is that you brought me and everyone else back. When you took control of Rafah, I heard the buildings falling one after another, and I knew that I was proud of what the army was doing."

Rom Braslavski was freed on October 13, 2025, after 738 days in captivity in Gaza. He was freed as part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by the Trump Administration to end the war that began with the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization.