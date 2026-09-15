Five years after a bitter dispute split the Gur Hasidic community and divided families, an unprecedented settlement has been reached between the leadership of the official Gur Hasidut and the breakaway community led by Rabbi Shaul Alter. The agreement, signed at the courthouse, includes a first-of-its-kind commitment by the official Gur leadership to refrain from harming members of the rival community and to avoid any form of violence.

The surprise development was revealed on the eve of Rosh Hashanah by attorney Shlomo Alboims, a member of the Bnei Brak municipal council and chairman of one of the factions who has managed the legal campaign in recent years on behalf of those who were harmed.

In a special letter to members of the Hasidut titled "A Letter of Peace and Truth," Alboims announced the conclusion of the dramatic legal proceedings stemming from the events of "Shabbat Bechukotai", the night when large groups of Hasidim attacked members of Rabbi Shaul Alter's community in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and Ashdod.

The lawsuit was filed against members of Gur's leadershp committee." Alboims and attorney Asher Ohayon represented plaintiffs who suffered serious violence, including Jerusalem developer Hezekiah Lev.

After dozens of hearings in the district and magistrates' courts, and with the case reaching the testimony stage, an unexpected development took place in the judge's chamber. The president of the Jerusalem Magistrates' Court, recognized the potential for a serious public desecration of God's name, and decided to intervene. He summoned the parties to his chambers and formulated an unusual settlement proposal under which the defendants representing Gur would accept responsibility for their actions and commit not to repeat them.

Although the conduct constituted an offense under Section 216 of the Penal Law, the court ultimately decided not to convict the defendants. Instead, each signed a financial undertaking of 1,260 shekels pledging to refrain from committing any offense for one year.

The settlement agreement, which was granted legal force, includes quotations from Jewish sources and the teachings of the Baal Shem Tov concerning Ahavat Yisrael, or love of one's fellow Jew, and the value of every Jew. Judge Harbest wrote that, particularly in the period leading up to Yom HaDin, the appropriate outcome was to reach Rosh Hashanah "when the events of the past have been forgiven and erased."

In his letter, Alboims called on members of the Hasidic community to leave past grievances behind, forgive one another and extend a hand in peace, echoing Rabbi Shaul Alter's instruction .