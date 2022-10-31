Rabbi Shaul Alter, a yeshiva dean and the leader of a group of Gerrer hasidim which split off the main hasidic sect, on Sunday evening instructed his followers to vote for the haredi parties.

Rabbi Alter's instructions follow many requests from politicians from across the spectrum to receive his support and that of his followers, who number thousands of voters.

In a recording, Rabbi Alter can be heard telling the community that his instructions were given despite the disappointment in the haredi representatives, who ignored the actions recently taken against the group.

"In a discussion regarding voting in the upcoming elections, and in light of the situation today, in which there is a danger to the situation of haredi Judaism in the Holy Land - even though the heart's feelings of hurt at the actions and failure of the representatives who were supposed to serve the entire haredi community, no matter who they are, are understood, we are obligated to increase and use intellect to control emotions, and the will of G-d [to control] our [evil] inclination, and vote for the haredi parties," Rabbi Alter can be heard saying in the recording.

"And may the blessed G-d bless the work of our hands and always give us the option to give Him satisfaction, and to love Him with our entire hearts," he concluded.