Holocaust survivor Esther Dina Flintenstein passed away at the age of 102 at her home in Bnei Brak.

She collapsed at her home on Ben Zakai Street after feeling unwell and suffering cardiac arrest. Emergency responders performed CPR and evacuated her to a hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce her death.

Born in Poland to Rabbi Yaakov Reuven, who was murdered in the Holocaust, she survived the Holocaust herself. After she grew up, she married Rabbi Naftali Flintenstein, one of the elder members of the Kopichnitz hasidic community.

Her funeral procession departed from her home in Bnei Brak to the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. The family will observe the traditional "shiva" week of mourning at her home at 47 Ben Zakai Street in Bnei Brak.

She is survived by sons, daughters, sons-in-law, and many descendants who continue in her path.