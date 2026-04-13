Holocaust survivor Menachem Neeman, former Deputy President of the Haifa District Court, recited the "El Maleh Rachamim" prayer on Monday evening, during the official state ceremony marking Holocaust Memorial Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

Born in 1938 in the town of Campulung Moldovenesc in Bukovina, Romania, Neeman was deported to the concentration camps in Transnistria at the age of just three. Of the 145,000-150,000 Jews deported there, approximately 90,000 perished due to starvation, disease, extreme cold, and executions.

In 1949, he immigrated to the young State of Israel together with his family. He planted his spiritual and intellectual roots in the Bnei Akiva yeshivas of Kfar Haroeh, Yeshivat Tiferet Yisrael, and Yeshivat Knesset Chizkiyahu.

Following a distinguished judicial career on the bench, Neeman has continued to work tirelessly for remembrance and justice. Among other roles, he served as Chairman of the Appointment Committee (General Assembly) of the Company for the Location and Restitution of Holocaust Victims' Assets.