Nachum Kaplan is a journalist, media consultant and commentator. He has 25 years of international media experience, having held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR (International Financing Review). Access his work on Substack .

Jews in the Diaspora did not just integrate into Western societies. They struck a bargain with them. It was never formalized, ratified, or even admitted openly. Yet for generations it shaped Jewish behavior and communal strategy.

Jews would contribute, build, and excel. In return, they would be allowed to belong. That bargain has now collapsed.

The October 7 pogrom and its continuing aftermath revealed an erosion of assumptions that once appeared stable.

The Diaspora Jewish story, particularly in the West, rested on a wager. Jews would integrate into elite institutions: universities, media, law, medicine, finance, and so on. They would become indispensable. Their contributions would become so obvious, so sustained, that exclusion would become irrational and prejudice would yield to pragmatism.

For decades, this meritocratic survival strategy appeared to succeed.

Jews became disproportionately represented in precisely those sectors that shape culture and power. They wrote legislation, taught students, produced films, built companies, advanced science, and drove innovation. They were among the architects of Western success.

In return, they were accepted to an unprecedented degree in Jewish history. However, that acceptance has proven to be far more conditional than many had hoped or presumed.

Acceptance was rooted not in a profound moral transformation within host societies. It was transactional. Jews were useful, productive, and enhanced prestige and economic vitality. So long as this remained true, and so long as Jews did not disrupt prevailing ideological orthodoxies, they were tolerated; sometimes celebrated.

The first fissures appeared well before October 7. They emerged in elite academic spaces where Jewish particularism became suspect. They surfaced in activist movements that quietly repositioned Jews not as a vulnerable minority, but as beneficiaries of power. They appeared in media narratives that increasingly cast Israel as a moral aberration and, by extension, framed its defenders as morally compromised.

Many Jews dismissed these developments as noise. The system, they believed, worked. It might wobble, but it would not break.

That belief now looks less like optimism and more like denial.

October 7 revealed not just antisemitism’s persistence, but also the fragility of Jewish standing within the very institutions Jews had helped build.

Universities did not hesitate. Within hours of the massacre, the reflex was not solidarity, but equivocation. Context was demanded. Blame was diffused. In some cases, celebration was disguised as analysis.

This did not come from fringe agitators. It came from elite institutions. Frankly, anyone who still places confidence in these institutions has not been paying attention or is living in a time warp.

Media coverage followed a familiar pattern. Jewish suffering was acknowledged, yet rarely centered. Israel’s response was scrutinized immediately, intensely, and disproportionately. The moral gravity shifted with remarkable speed from the atrocity itself to the reaction.

In the streets, where elite narratives eventually land, the message became unmistakable. Jews were no longer treated as members of the protected moral community. They were outside it.

The bargain had been revoked.

The illusion that Jewish contribution provided social insurance has been exposed. Achievement does not inoculate against hostility, influence does not guarantee protection, and integration does not eliminate otherness.

In some cases, Jewish prominence has become a liability.

This is the deeper shift. The success that once underwrote Jewish security is now interpreted as evidence against Jews. Overrepresentation is no longer seen as resilience or a cultural emphasis on education. It is recast as proof of undue power, structural advantage, and complicity in systems now deemed illegitimate.

In this framework, Jews are no longer the model minority, but a problematic one.

The bargain depended on a shared assumption that Jewish contribution was a net good. Once that contribution is recoded as domination, the protection evaporates.

What replaces it is a far older form of conditional acceptance. The “good Jew" becomes the one who aligns with prevailing ideological currents, who distances himself from Jewish particularism, and who criticizes Israel loudly enough to signal moral reliability.

The “bad Jew" becomes the one who refuses and insists on Jewish sovereignty, Jewish self-defense, and Jewish continuity on Jewish terms.

This division is not new. It has appeared repeatedly, often dressed in the moral language of the era. Today it returns in the vocabulary of social justice, institutional legitimacy, and moral hierarchy.

In doing so, it exposes that the deal was always a bargain and never a guarantee. It was a gamble that host societies would continue to value Jewish contribution more than they resented Jewish distinctiveness.

Those gambles are no longer paying off. The trendline is unmistakable.

Once the bargain’s underlying logic breaks, it is extraordinarily difficult to restore. Trust that was never openly articulated does not easily return once it dissolves.

Some argue that Jews should double down on the old strategy. Contribute more. Engage more. Explain more, and remind societies of the value Jews bring.

This is understandable. It is also deeply misguided and insufficient.

It is not ignorance of Jewish contribution that animates the current moment. It is an ideological shift that reinterprets that contribution as something hostile. No amount of additional achievement changes a framework that has already decided what that achievement means.

Some Jews will retreat inward, focusing on communal resilience, security, and cohesion. This is necessary. Yet it is not a full answer. It treats symptoms rather than the underlying condition.

The more fundamental shift is psychological.

Diaspora Jews must abandon the assumption that belonging is secured by contribution. They must recognize that acceptance was conditional and remains conditional.

This is not pessimism. It is clarity about the limits of integration, the persistence of antisemitism in sophisticated forms, and the difference between being valued and being safe.

For much of modern Jewish history, the Diaspora elite bargain functioned as a substitute for sovereignty. It offered a way to thrive without it. It encouraged the belief that sovereignty had become unnecessary.

That belief now looks fragile because, when the bargain collapses, the question returns:

Who protects Jews when the terms of acceptance change?

The collapse of the Diaspora elite bargain does not mean the end of Jewish life outside Israel, though it may shrink it.

It certainly marks the end of a particular illusion: that Jewish flourishing in the Diaspora can be indefinitely secured through contribution alone.

That era is over.

What comes next requires different thinking. Less faith in unspoken agreements. More attention to power, security, and realities polite society prefers to ignore. Above all, it requires the willingness to see the world as it is.