Unless the Book of Deuteronomy is upon us, history is not ending. Yet one would not know this from much of the analysis of the Iran war, which collapses into anxious speculation about how it might end.

This is a category error.

The Great Game does not pause for analysis. It does not indulge a Freudian craving for denouement. Global politics does not culminate in a press conference, a treaty signing, or a cable news chyron declaring “victory."

There is only motion.

Power moves. Interests collide. Ideologies compete. Capabilities accumulate and degrade. Then the process repeats, across years, decades, and generations. To define victory as a static endpoint is simplistic and unserious.

The Cold War began the moment the Second World War ended. That is how history works.

So the question is not what victory looks like. It is what position one occupies when the next phase begins.

The answer is this: Israel strong, Iran weak, America setting the agenda.

Everything else is noise.

The modern Western mind is addicted to the language of resolution. Conflicts must be “resolved." Wars must “end." Outcomes must be “sustainable." These are not analytical categories. They are therapeutic slogans, designed to comfort policymakers and commentators who wish to believe that the world can be arranged into stable, enduring equilibria.

It cannot.

History is not tidy, or stable, or even something that has an end. What we call the end of a war is better understood as a transition point - a liminal passage between one configuration of conflict and the next. The actors may change. The terrain may shift. The technologies may evolve. But the underlying struggle persists.

Always.

To ask what an American-Israeli victory over Iran would “look like" is to assume that there exists a final state that can be identified, fixed, and preserved. There is no such state. There is no final tableau.

There is only positioning.

If Israel emerges weakened - constrained, deterred, encircled - then the next chapter begins with Israel reactive, its enemies emboldened, its deterrence eroded. Every subsequent crisis unfolds under the shadow of that diminished posture.

If Iran emerges weakened - its power projection curtailed, its proxies degraded, its ideological momentum punctured - then the next chapter begins with Iran on the defensive, rebuilding rather than advancing, recalibrating rather than expanding.

This is what matters.

As for the United States, the issue is not whether it “wins" in some abstract moral sense, but whether it retains the prerogative of agenda-setting. Does it shape events, or merely respond to them?

An agenda-setter defines the terms, draws the red lines, structures incentives, and constrains the field of possible action. Others maneuver within a framework it establishes. A non-agenda-setter reacts, absorbs, and improvises. It becomes, in effect, just another actor.

That is the distinction that matters.

What is at stake, then, is not an ending, but a configuration.

Yet the discourse is saturated with the rhetoric of closure. Analysts fixate on the “day after." Commentators obsess over the desiderata of a “stable outcome." The vocabulary itself betrays the misunderstanding.

This is not analysis. It is evasion.

History is not a sequence of discrete, self-contained episodes. It is a continuous process. Each moment is embedded in a larger chain of causality and consequence. To isolate a single conflict and treat it as a bounded event is to misunderstand its nature entirely.

The confrontation with Iran is not an episode. It is a phase within a longer struggle over the balance of power in the Middle East, over the ideological currents that animate the region, over the distribution of military and political capacity.

It cannot be finished.

The search for terminal victory is, at bottom, an attempt to impose narrative closure on a reality that refuses to supply it. The more serious and enduring question is not how the story ends, but how the next chapter is shaped.

An American-Israeli success is therefore not measured by documents signed or statements issued. Those are tactics. They matter only insofar as they alter the underlying strategic position.

The real metrics are simpler, and far more consequential. Does Israel emerge with fewer threats, stronger deterrence, and greater operational freedom? Is Iran’s capacity to project power diminished? Are its proxies degraded? Is its ability to sustain pressure weakened? Will it spend the next decade rebuilding rather than advancing?

Does the U.S. reassert its capacity to shape events - to compel alignment, to deter adversaries, to define the parameters within which others operate? Does it demonstrate not mere presence, but primacy?

These are not endpoints. They are starting conditions.

History will take those conditions and move forward. New challenges will emerge. Old conflicts will return in altered form. Actors will adapt, learn, and attempt to reverse their fortunes.

The game continues.

There is a peculiar arrogance in the belief that our moment is the one in which finality can be achieved - that our conflicts can be resolved in ways that eluded every prior generation, that we stand at some unique juncture where the rules have changed and the game can be brought to a close.

They have not. It cannot.

What can be done - what must be done - is to ensure that when the next phase begins, the balance of power favors those who understand this reality.

Israel understands it. It has had to. Each victory is not an end, but a platform. It must be consolidated into a stronger position because, in the Middle East, strength is not an option. It is a condition of survival.

Iran understands it as well, in its own way. Its strategy has been patient, cumulative, incremental. It invests in capabilities, in proxies, in ideology, in small gains that compound over time. Its vision of victory is not a single moment of triumph, but a gradual reordering of the region in its favor.

The U.S. has too often failed to internalize this logic. It oscillates between overreach and withdrawal, between triumphalism and fatigue. It declares missions accomplished, then disengages, only to rediscover that unresolved dynamics do not disappear. They metastasize.

It seeks endings where none exist. This must change.

To be an agenda-setter is to accept the absence of finality. It is to accept that strategy is not about conclusion, but about continuous positioning. It is to embrace the burden of shaping an environment that will never be settled.

That is precisely the burden that isolationists seek to escape.

The bottom line is not complicated:

Israel emerges stronger, Iran emerges weaker, the U.S. sets the agenda - perhaps inelegantly, perhaps disruptively, but decisively.

Everything else is distraction.

Nachum Kaplan is a media consultant, journalist and commentator with 25 years international media experience who held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR. He holds a B.A. in Politics and Indonesian from Monash University. Hii substack is Moral Clarity. This article is also a guest post on Future of Jewish.