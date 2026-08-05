The US military has used a significant portion of its stockpile of missile interceptors and long-range precision weapons during the war with Iran, raising concerns within the Pentagon about its ability to sustain prolonged operations and respond to future conflicts.

According to two sources familiar with the latest US military inventory figures cited by CNN, nearly 80% of the US Army’s THAAD missile inventory has been expended compared with levels before the war, while roughly half of its Patriot interceptors have been used.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies previously estimated that the US had approximately 452 THAAD missiles and around 2,200 Patriots from its two most modernized variants before the conflict began.

The depletion of defensive weapons has also raised concerns among US allies in the Gulf, several of which depend on American air defense systems. Officials told CNN that reduced US stocks could affect their ability to defend against Iranian missile and drone attacks, particularly in the event of an escalation in the conflict.

The stockpile issue was reportedly discussed by senior US military officials ahead of President Donald Trump’s decision to call off planned strikes over the weekend. The report stated that concerns over depleted munitions were among the factors considered alongside intelligence regarding possible consequences of strikes against Iranian infrastructure and warnings from Middle Eastern allies about potential retaliation.

The US Army has also used virtually all of its long-range precision surface-to-air weapons during the conflict, according to a source cited by CNN.

A Reuters report on Tuesday similarly said that the US Army’s global stocks of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and newer Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) have been sharply reduced during the five-month war. Two sources cited by Reuters said virtually all of those missiles had been used, although they did not provide figures for the remaining stockpile.

The weapons cost more than $1 million each and allow US forces to strike targets from long distances. ATACMS have also been supplied to Ukraine for use against targets inside Russia.

According to the report, the reduced stocks could limit the options available to Trump if the US resumes large-scale attacks against Iran and could also affect US efforts to deter potential adversaries, including Russia and China.

The concerns extend to other weapons. One source cited by CNN said that close to half of the US Tomahawk missile stockpile had been used during the war. The network had previously reported that nearly 30% of the Tomahawk inventory had been expended during the early stages of the conflict.

US military officials have rejected concerns that the country lacks sufficient weapons to carry out the President’s objectives.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN that the US military has maintained a deep arsenal of capabilities while conducting operations around the world. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly likewise said the US has more than enough munitions and ammunition to meet Trump’s strategic goals.

Trump said in a statement cited by Reuters that the US has more munitions than any other country and more than it needs, while emphasizing increased production by American defense companies.

At the same time, analysts cited in the reports said replenishing some advanced weapons could take years. CSIS estimated that restoring THAAD inventories to pre-war levels could take three or more years.

The Pentagon has moved to increase production of Patriot and THAAD interceptors, while defense manufacturers are also working to expand production of other missile systems. However, current delivery rates remain limited for some weapons.

The stockpile concerns have emerged as the Trump administration weighs how long the US can continue military operations against Iran without reducing weapons supplies to levels that could limit its ability to respond to other potential crises.