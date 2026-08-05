צפו: הרב לאזר ושוואקי בדואטללא קרדיט

A festive event celebrating the 70th birthday of businessman and philanthropist Lev Leviev took place on Tuesday evening at the Davidson Center in Jerusalem, attended by rabbis, public figures, and numerous distinguished guests.

One of the highlights of the evening was a duet by the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, and singer Yaakov Shwekey. The two performed the song "Tzama Lecha Nafshi" together, drawing warm applause from the audience.

Throughout the event, speakers offered tributes honoring Leviev’s decades of public service and philanthropy, highlighting his continuous support for Jewish communities in Israel and worldwide.

Leviev, one of the most prominent business leaders and philanthropists in Israel and the global Jewish community, serves as President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia and President of the World Congress of Bukharian Jews. Over the years, he has spearheaded and backed countless initiatives in education, social welfare, and Jewish life globally.