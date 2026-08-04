Zusha - Don't Leave Me On My Own (Live at Glglz)

American Jewish music duo Zusha, who are on tour in Israel, visited the studio of Galgalatz, Israel's top radio station.

During the visit, the band played their tri-lingual (Hebrew, Aramaic, and English) hit "Don't Leave Me On My Own," which was recently added to the station's playlist.

Zusha is a Manhattan-based Hassidic folk-soul band founded in 2013. The band's name is an homage to the early hassidic master, Rabbi Zusha of Anipoli.

In its music, the band combines Hassidic tunes with elements of jazz, folk, reggae, and electronic music. It consists of lead vocalist Shlomo Gaisin and guitarist/vocalist Zachariah Goldschmiedt.

Watch the full interview: