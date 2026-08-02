A Superbus driver was assaulted overnight while operating Route 2 in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood, the Democratic Workers' Organization Koach LaOvdim announced this morning (Sunday).

The driver, identified only as M., was attacked by several teenagers who began pounding on the sides of the bus after it stopped at the Eshkol-Ramot intersection at a red light. When the driver opened his window, he was subjected to a severe beating that caused him to lose consciousness for several minutes and resulted in the loss of four teeth.

After regaining consciousness, the driver said he heard the teenagers continuing to threaten and curse at him. He managed to drive away from the intersection and contact the police before being evacuated for medical treatment.

Describing the terrifying incident, the driver said: "I had just started my shift. Suddenly I heard loud blows hitting the side of the bus. I simply opened the window, and I was immediately hit with tremendous force. I wasn't conscious for about two minutes. When I came to, I felt blood in my mouth. Around me there were curses, shouting, and faces full of hatred. For what? I have no idea. I had only just started my shift."

"I was terrified and drove through the intersection, but I apparently still wasn't fully conscious and felt I was losing control. Fortunately, I managed to park the bus. I don't even want to think about what could have happened if there had been passengers on board."

Itay Cohen, head of the transportation division at Koach LaOvdim, said: "Another line has been crossed in the violence directed at public transportation workers, and only the driver's quick thinking prevented a disaster. What would have happened if, after this attempted lynching, he had crashed into a private vehicle?"

"We commend the work of Jerusalem's mounted security unit, but it is unacceptable that only three mounted security officers are responsible for responding to violence on buses. We call on the company's management to cooperate with us and promptly provide the police with the footage of the attack. We are currently in a labor dispute over this issue, and we will not compromise on the safety of our drivers."