Democrats chairman Yair Golan refused to back down from his harsh remark that “a sane state does not kill babies as a hobby."

In an interview with Channel 13, Golan claimed that he had not said the remarks that way, despite the fact that, seconds earlier, they were played in his voice and as he said them.

“Throughout the entire interview I did not mention the IDF even once. I also did not say that Israel kills," Golan insisted.

According to him, the comment was in reference to statements made by ministers. “I referred to statements by government ministers that were horrifying. You are ministers in the government of Israel, not in the primaries. What happened to you, did you lose your minds?"