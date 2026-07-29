The IDF on Wednesday morning announced that a female soldier from the mixed-gender Bardalas Battalion died by suicide on Tuesday at a base in southern Israel.

The soldier was found injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, where she was pronounced dead.

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation into the incident. The IDF said the findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General's Office upon completion of the investigation.

Earlier this week, a female soldier serving in the Intelligence Directorate died by suicide at the Glilot base near Ramat Hasharon. She served in a classified position.

"Her family has been notified. The IDF shares in the family's grief and will continue to support them," the military said.

According to a report in Haaretz, at least 16 active-duty soldiers have died by suicide since the beginning of the year. Since the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war, there has been a continued rise in suicides in the IDF.

While the annual average during the decade preceding the war stood at approximately 12 military suicides, IDF data show that seven active-duty and career-service soldiers died by suicide between October 7, 2023, and the end of that year.

The number rose to 21 in 2024 and reached 22 in 2025, the highest annual figure recorded in the past 15 years.