The IDF announced this morning (Monday) that a female soldier was found dead last night at a military base in central Israel. Medical personnel who were called to the scene pronounced her dead.

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The findings will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General's Office for review upon completion of the investigation.

"The family has been notified. The IDF shares in the family's grief and will continue to support them," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.