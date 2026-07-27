Rabbi Yaakov Aharon Farber - the visionary behind the "Ma'alot Tzur" initiative designed to integrate haredi men into military bases under conditions that safeguard their religious lifestyle - has passed away at the age of 32 following years of illness.

Rabbi Farber died in hospital after his health abruptly deteriorated during a planned medical procedure.

He was born in Montreal, Canada, to Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Farber, a prominent Belz Hasid in the city, and Chaya Tzipora, daughter of Rabbi Moshe Schwartz, one of the elder respected figures of the Belz community in Jerusalem.

Under the "Ma'alot Tzur" framework, Rabbi Farber advocated for key accommodations, including allowing participants to serve without uniforms and tailoring the program specifically to married men outside the full-time yeshiva system who maintain close ties with rabbinic mentors.

In a past interview with journalist Shilo Fried, he highlighted how vital it was for participants to remain anchored in the rabbinic world. "When I interviewed candidates, my first question was always: 'Who did you consult before coming here?' It was crucial for me to hear that they had a rabbi they leaned on and stayed connected with," he shared.

Alongside his work with the program, Rabbi Farber was deeply involved in community life in Givat Ze'ev, actively contributing over the years to the local Belz institutions.

He is survived by his wife and six children. His youngest daughter was born just a few months ago.