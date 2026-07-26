In the summer of 1978, the medical world held its breath as a baby girl weighing just under three kilograms was born in a small hospital in England. She appeared to be like any other newborn.

But behind the seemingly ordinary birth was a true revolution. Louise Brown was the first baby in the world born as a result of in vitro fertilization (IVF), an event that transformed fertility medicine and gave hope to millions of couples. This week, Louise celebrates her 48th birthday, and looking back, it is difficult to imagine what fertility medicine looked like before that historic moment.

At first, the method was met with considerable skepticism. Some argued that it represented excessive interference with nature, while others feared birth defects or long-term consequences for children born through the procedure. In its early years, even the scientific community was divided over the issue. But reality spoke for itself. Louise grew into a healthy woman, built a family, and even conceived naturally. Over the years, large-scale studies accumulated showing that the majority of children born through IVF develop normally, and the technology evolved from a bold innovation into an accepted medical treatment.

This week, Professor Shlomo Mashiach, one of the founding fathers of fertility medicine in Israel, passed away. He helped establish one of the country’s first IVF units at Sheba Medical Center and was involved in the birth of Israel’s first IVF babies. I had the privilege of studying under him during my fertility rotation as part of my medical training.

Beyond his vast knowledge and creativity, he taught us to see the person behind the medical file. Since then, the technology has advanced at a remarkable pace. Whereas in the past IVF required lengthy hospital stays, complex surgeries, and high doses of hormones, today the procedure is performed on an outpatient basis, using advanced equipment, precise ultrasound monitoring, and laboratories capable of selecting embryos with the greatest developmental potential.

Alongside technological progress, our biological understanding has also expanded. Today, eggs and embryos can be frozen with exceptionally high survival rates, genetic testing of embryos can be performed in appropriate cases, and treatments can be tailored to the unique characteristics of each patient. Success rates have also improved significantly, particularly among younger women, although a woman’s age remains the most influential factor affecting the chances of pregnancy.

More than 12 million children have already been born worldwide through IVF. This scientific breakthrough has brought immense joy to countless couples who endured years of waiting, disappointment, pain, and sometimes a sense of loneliness.

Louise Brown’s birthday is a reminder of the day when a dream that once seemed impossible became a medical reality. For me, it is also an opportunity to express gratitude to my mentor, Professor Shlomo Mashiach, who helped transform this global revolution into an integral part of Israeli medicine and instilled in generations of physicians not only professional knowledge, but also the understanding that fertility treatment is, above all, about offering hope to couples searching in the darkness.

Professor Mashiach reminded us that the success of treatment is not measured only by the number of eggs or embryos, but also by the way we accompany patients throughout their journey - a journey of anticipation that ultimately leads to great hope.