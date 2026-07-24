Every generation has its superpowers.

They dominate the headlines, shape world events and project an aura of invincibility. Their leaders appear untouchable, their militaries unstoppable and their influence seemingly permanent.

History, however, tells a different story.

That is one of the central messages of the Haftorah for the Sabbath immediately after Tisha B’Av, which is known as Shabbat Nachamu (Isaiah 40:1-26). Although its opening words, “Comfort, comfort My people," are among the most beloved in Tanach, the prophet quickly turns to a broader lesson: the insignificance of even the greatest earthly powers when measured against the Almighty.

Isaiah declares, “Behold, the nations are as a drop from a bucket, and are regarded as the dust on the scales... All the nations are as nothing before Him" (Isaiah 40:15,17).

It is a powerful statement.

Throughout history, mankind has instinctively regarded political and military might as the ultimate force shaping human affairs. Kings built vast empires. Generals marched across continents. Rulers imagined they could bend history to their will.

Isaiah exposes that belief for what it is: an illusion.

Compared with the Creator of heaven and earth, even the mightiest nation is no more substantial than a single drop of water clinging to the side of an emptied bucket.

Speaking of earthly rulers, Isaiah continues, “Scarcely are they planted, scarcely are they sown... when He blows upon them and they wither, and the storm carries them away like stubble" (Isaiah 40:24).

How many leaders believed their power would never end?

Pharaoh enslaved the Israelites and defied the Almighty, only to see his army drown in the Red Sea. Sennacherib surrounded Jerusalem with one of the greatest armies of the ancient world, boasting that no one could save the city. Yet his campaign collapsed overnight.

Nebuchadnezzar conquered Jerusalem, Titus destroyed the Second Temple and Hadrian sought to erase Judea from the map. Each believed he had written the final chapter of Jewish history.

Instead, they became chapters in someone else’s story. Our story.

The same pattern has repeated itself in modern times. The Soviet Union once appeared destined to dominate much of the globe indefinitely, but it fell. Nazi Germany proclaimed a “Thousand-Year Reich" that barely survived twelve years.

Power is rarely as permanent as it appears.

That is why Isaiah asks, “To whom, then, will you liken Me?" (Isaiah 40:25).

The question is not merely theological. It is profoundly practical.

Human beings are naturally drawn to visible displays of strength. We are tempted to believe that those who possess wealth, armies or political influence determine the course of history. We judge reality by today’s headlines rather than by the sweep of eternity.

Isaiah challenges us to adopt a different perspective.

The One Who “sits above the circle of the earth" (Isaiah 40:22) is the true Author of history. Nations rise and fall only because He permits them to do so. Their success is temporary; His sovereignty is eternal.

This message has special relevance in our own day.

The Middle East remains turbulent. Hostile regimes from Iran to Yemen threaten Israel. Great powers compete for influence, and commentators confidently predict how history will unfold.

But the Jewish people have heard such predictions before.

For thousands of years, every generation has witnessed kingdoms that appeared permanent and enemies who seemed invincible. Yet Abraham’s descendants remain, while many of those mighty civilizations survive only as ruins and museum exhibits.

That does not mean Israel can ignore military preparedness or diplomacy. The Jewish state must remain vigilant, strong and ready to defend itself.

But Isaiah reminds us that military strength alone is never the ultimate guarantor of Jewish survival.

Our ancestors did not outlast Egypt, Assyria, Babylonia, Greece and Rome because they possessed greater armies. They endured because they were sustained by something infinitely more powerful: their faith and the covenant between G-d and Israel.

Perhaps that is why this message appears on Shabbat Nachamu.

True consolation comes from recognizing that no matter how intimidating current events may seem, they unfold under the watchful eye of the Master of the Universe.

The empires of the day may dominate the evening news, but they do not control history.

The human rulers of this world will eventually pass from the stage. Their monuments will crumble, their victories will fade and their names will become footnotes.

But G-d remains forever.

And that is a source of comfort no empire can ever take away.