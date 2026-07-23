An Israeli was injured in moderate condition in the leg in a stabbing attack near the Ganim area in northern Samaria this afternoon (Thursday). The attacker who carried out the stabbing was neutralized.

According to initial reports from the scene, the attack took place at a post that was recently established in the Ganim area, in a place where the permanent community is expected to be re-established on the ground soon.

The terrorist arrived at the scene by car, during a logistical operation at a nearby outpost. After stabbing an Israeli, two soldiers shot and killed him.

This is the second stabbing attack to be carried out in Samaria today. Earlier, an Israeli was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at the Avraham Farm near Elon Moreh in Samaria while working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the scene.