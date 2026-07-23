The Austrian property where Adolf Hitler was born officially launched operations as a police center on Wednesday after years of extensive reconstruction, reported the dpa news agency.

Officials designed the strategy specifically to prevent the border property in Braunau am Inn, adjacent to Bavaria, from remaining an attraction for neo-Nazi sympathizers.

Carrying a final price tag of approximately €20 million, the project transformed the complex. Under the administrative plan, personnel assigned to the regional police command alongside the municipal police inspectorate will operate out of the facility, which encompasses multiple auxiliary structures and a central courtyard.

Hitler was born in an apartment in the building on April 20, 1889 and lived there until his family left when he was three years old.

The government took control of the building in December of 2016, after MPs approved an expropriation law specifically aimed at the property.

The move came after years of wrangling with the owner of the home, Gerlinde Pommer, who had been renting the house to the interior ministry since the 1970s and refused to sell it or carry out essential renovation works.

Pommer later campaigned to be compensated in full for the loss of her property. A court subsequently ordered the Austrian government to pay Pommer 1.5 million euros.

The Austrian government disclosed the plans for the building in 2019.