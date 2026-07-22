As Israel continues to face growing challenges in the battle against antisemitism and misinformation around the world, the Binyamin region is cultivating a different kind of ambassador. Ahead of the GFN1 international fight event, set to take place Monday at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv and broadcast on ONE, combat sports stars from Israel and abroad visited Ancient Shiloh. Together, the athletes reach an audience of nearly two million followers across social media platforms. The tour was led by Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, together with Eliana Passentin, International Desk Director of the Council.

“The battle for public opinion has become one of the most important fronts facing the State of Israel today," said Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council. “Alongside our efforts on the battlefield, we must also confront the lies, incitement, and antisemitism that Israel faces in the international arena. The most effective way to do that is by bringing people here so they can see our history firsthand, learn the truth, and share it with others. Every influential visitor to Binyamin becomes another ambassador for the story of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

Among the visitors were John Lineker, one of the most recognizable MMA fighters in the world, with approximately 235,000 followers; Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy, who has approximately 282,000 followers; and other international fighters including Lando Vannata, Maximus Bejenuta, Jose Alberto Quiñónez, Radek Štádler, and others. The day before, Ahavat Hashem and Kibedy Gordon, former residents of Shiloh, also visited Ancient Shiloh and prayed at the site ahead of the event.

The fighters toured Ancient Shiloh, where they learned about the Tabernacle of Shiloh and the site's rich history. They were introduced to the story of one of the most significant locations in the history of the Jewish people. At the site of the Tabernacle, the fighters offered prayers for success in their upcoming fights.

One of the most moving moments of the visit came when one of the fighters’ coaches, deeply touched by the experience, removed his shoes as a sign of respect for the sanctity of the site. He walked barefoot through the area and spent several minutes in prayer.

Afterward, he said, “I never imagined I would feel this way. It's difficult to put this experience into words. It is a profound privilege to stand in the place where Hannah prayed, where Samuel was born, and where the tribes of Israel gathered."