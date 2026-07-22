Ahead of the expected surge in visitors to the Upper Galilee during the summer break, Rabbi Elazar Stern, the rabbi of Meron, issued a special appeal to the public.

In a letter he distributes annually at this time of year, Rabbi Stern urged visitors to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) to observe a modest dress code when entering the site.

He also asked visitors to refrain from arriving in revealing or immodest clothing, or without a shirt.

Rabbi Stern cited the Talmudic principle, "Those who honor Me, I will honor," calling on visitors to show basic respect for the site's sanctity and those who come to pray there.

The appeal comes in response to a recurring summer phenomenon in which vacationers and hikers visiting nearby nature sites and trails also stop at the tomb complex, sometimes wearing clothing more suited for hiking and hot weather than a place of worship.

According to Rabbi Stern, maintaining the site's accepted dress code and standards is intended to preserve its character and prevent offense to worshippers and regular visitors.

He added that mutual consideration and respect for the nature of the site would allow everyone - religious, secular, and tourists - to visit in a respectful and pleasant atmosphere.

The tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron is one of Israel's most visited religious pilgrimage sites, attracting hundreds of visitors each day throughout the year.