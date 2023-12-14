The IDF's Home Front Command has instructed that there be no visitors to the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in the northern city of Meron.

The restriction applies both to those arriving by private minibuses, and to those arriving by public transportation.

The IDF and Israel Police will set up roadblocks on the roads leading to Meron, in order to prevent access to the site.

Private vehicles will be allowed to pass, so long as the number of individuals present at the site remains at less than 1,000 at a given time.

Since Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7, terrorists in southern Lebanon and even Syria have launched missiles at communities in northern Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF reported: "Earlier today, a launch was identified from Lebanon toward Shomera in northern Israel."

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck terrorist infrastructure and military compounds belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon."