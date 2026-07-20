The daily routine of the Binyamin Regional Council’s Public Works Department took an unexpected turn in recent days. Team members spotted a parrot that appeared to be out of place and took it in.

Staff from the council’s Environmental Supervision and Quality Department began activating the council’s community network. They circulated notices in various community groups, contacted local secretariats, and searched for any lead that could help locate the family the bird belonged to.

Their efforts paid off when residents of Shiloh contacted them and provided precise identifying details that proved beyond doubt that the parrot was theirs.

Only after the rescue operation was completed did the full significance of the incident become clear: the parrot belonged to people with special needs, for whom its disappearance over several days had caused deep concern.

Binyamin Regional Council’s Environmental Supervision and Quality Department Director Amir Bochbut, who served as the parrot’s temporary “bodyguard," said:

“The owners called me and gave me the identifying signs, and I realized that it really was their parrot. You can’t imagine the excitement in their voices. In the meantime, I looked after the parrot, babysat him, bought him food and grapes, and told him that his owners were on their way. They arrived and were truly happy to see their lost parrot. This was a true act of kindness."