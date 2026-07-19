An unusual incident over the weekend has sparked outrage among residents of Elad after a vehicle struck two young men protesting its entry into the city on Shabbat, followed by violent clashes on Saturday night.

The incident began on Friday night when a vehicle entered the city through the main gate, which had been left open.

A group of local youths who were at the scene protested the vehicle's presence and its being driven on Shabbat. At one point, the driver continued forward, striking two of the protesters. One of the injured required medical treatment and was evacuated to a hospital by emergency responders.

According to local residents, tensions continued after Shabbat ended, when another group of young men arrived at the scene. A violent confrontation broke out between the two sides, reportedly involving mutual assaults and stone-throwing.

The incident has reignited public debate in Elad over whether the city's main entrance gate should be closed on weekends.

Many residents argue that the gate is intended to preserve the city's religious character and prevent friction, and that leaving it open creates both safety and security risks.

In the wake of the incident, residents are calling on the municipality and law enforcement authorities to ensure that the gate is closed every Shabbat to prevent similar incidents from recurring.