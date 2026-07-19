תיעוד האירוע צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Israel Police's Romach Unit and personnel from the Jisr az-Zarqa Police Station were attacked during an operational raid in the village aimed at locating illegal weapons and disrupting drug trafficking, police said.

According to the statement, a violent crowd gathered during the operation, hurling stones, glass bottles, and other objects at the officers.

Police said the barrage of projectiles posed a real danger to the lives of the officers. In response to the disturbance, security forces employed crowd-dispersal measures to restore public order, push back the rioters, and allow the operation to continue.

Five suspects were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers and participating in the riot. Police said the suspects were taken in for questioning and, following the investigation, were released to full house arrest.

The police emphasized that they view any act of violence against officers carrying out their duty to protect public safety with the utmost seriousness. They added that the Israel Police will continue to act "firmly and with zero tolerance" against anyone who attacks police officers or attempts to obstruct their operations.