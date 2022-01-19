A necklace stolen last week from Olympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram was found and returned to its owner, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Israel Police detectives on Tuesday searched the northern Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa, arresting a 24-year-old resident who was in possession of a material suspected of being drugs.

Following the suspect's arrest, a relative of the suspect came to threaten to harm the police station. Police forces began searching the area and after a short time arrested the individual suspected of issuing the threats.

A search of the second suspect's body revealed a knife - and Ashram's necklace.

The suspect was arrested on the spot and will be brought to a Hadera court for an extension of his arrest.

Ashram, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, was notified of the find and will collect her necklace upon her release from quarantine, Israel Hayom added.