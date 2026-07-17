Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged Wednesday to immediately expel any Israeli citizens identified within the Southeast Asian country, as federal agencies look into allegations that Israelis joined an international technology retreat located in the Muslim-majority nation.

“If we find any Israeli, we will deport them immediately because we do not recognize Israel," Ibrahim said during an interview with English-language news outlet Free Malaysia Today, as quoted by JNS.

Addressing reports alleging that Israeli citizens holding dual nationality had entered the country, Ibrahim warned that passport holders from the Jewish state “will be deported if the allegations are proven true." He added that “all relevant agencies are already conducting investigations."

The prime minister’s comments followed reports that individuals from Israel had joined Network School, a residential initiative tailored for tech workers situated in Forest City near the border with Singapore. Created in 2024 by American technology investor Balaji Srinivasan, the retreat bills itself as a hub for "techno-optimists," providing housing, meals, and communal amenities - including gym facilities - for a monthly fee of $1,500.

Providing an update on the probe, the director-general of Malaysia’s Immigration Department told the New Straits Times on Thursday that inspectors have not verified the presence of Israeli citizens in the project.

“So far, we have not found any evidence to verify the allegations regarding the presence of Israelis in the Network School program," Datuk Zakaria Shaaban stated. “Preliminary checks found that all those inspected possessed valid immigration documents based on current records."

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday regarding the investigation.

Malaysia does not have diplomatic ties with Israel. In December of 2023, in fact, a Malaysian citizen was arrested after posting a video to social media in which he called for peace with Israel.

Later that month, Malaysia banned Israeli-flagged cargo ships from docking at its ports in response to Israel's actions in Gaza, which it said ignores "basic humanitarian principles".