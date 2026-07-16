The Commissioner for Complaints Against Judges, retired Judge Asher Kula, ruled today (Thursday) that the complaint against the Rishon LeZion and Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef, over remarks he made about High Court of Justice justices during the controversy surrounding a court hearing held on Shabbat was justified.

In his decision, Kula stated that the issue of holding a court hearing on Shabbat does not fall within the core responsibilities of the Chief Rabbi. Therefore, Rabbi Yosef's remarks are not protected by the special immunities afforded to him in the performance of his official duties.

According to Kula, Rabbi Yosef's remarks-including referring to the justices as "these insolent judges," accusing them of "trampling the Holy Torah," and calling the High Court of Justice "an enemy of Judaism"-went beyond the bounds of legitimate criticism.

The commissioner added that such statements are inconsistent with the statesmanlike public discourse expected of someone holding judicial office and could undermine public confidence in the judicial system.

On the other hand, Kula dismissed a separate complaint filed against Rabbi Yosef over his criticism of a High Court ruling requiring the Chief Rabbinate to allow women to sit for the Rabbinate certification examinations.

He ruled that the matter falls squarely within the Chief Rabbi's core responsibilities and authority, and therefore, there was no basis for intervention.

The commissioner did not impose any sanctions on Rabbi David Yosef.