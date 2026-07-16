The cause of death of acclaimed New Zealand actor Sam Neill has been revealed two days after his passing. Neill, who died at the age of 78, succumbed to pneumonia, his manager, Philip Granz, confirmed.

In a statement, Granz asked the public to respect the privacy of Neill's family and announced that a private memorial service will be held at the actor's farm in New Zealand.

"Sam was a very private man who disliked public attention," Granz said. "His family wishes to thank everyone who is respecting their privacy during this difficult time."

Neill's family had previously announced that he died "suddenly and unexpectedly" while surrounded by loved ones. They also noted that he had been cancer-free at the time of his death after recovering from angioimmunoblastic lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer diagnosed in 2022. Just three months ago, Neill said in an Australian television interview that chemotherapy and CAR-T treatment had left him with no remaining signs of the disease.

Despite his health struggles, Neill remained active in the film industry until his final days. His representative said he completed filming four unreleased projects over the past year. The family requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to hospitals or wildlife and nature conservation organizations in New Zealand, causes that were especially important to the actor.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Neill became an international star through his portrayal of Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993), reprising the role in several sequels, including Jurassic World Dominion (2022). He also appeared in acclaimed productions such as The Piano and Peaky Blinders, leaving behind a celebrated legacy in film and television.