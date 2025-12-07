A quiet, rainy evening took an unexpected turn at a pub in Richmond on New Zealand’s South Island, when a young seal pup wandered inside as patrons sat over craft beer and pizza.

Pub owner Bella Evans told the Associated Press that she initially assumed the small figure at the door was a dog-until she took a closer look. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh. What do we do? What’s going on?’” she recalled, describing the surprise among customers and staff.

One patron attempted to guide the seal out using a towel, but the animal slipped past him, made its way into the bathroom and eventually squeezed itself under the dishwasher. Staff quickly cut power to the appliance to keep the pup safe.

Another customer ran home to fetch a dog cage, while Evans considered how to lure the animal out of its hiding place. Then she remembered the evening’s menu featured salmon.

“I just looked at my fiancé and said, ‘Grab the salmon!’” Evans said. As staff tried coaxing the pup with food, animal control officers were already en route.

Young seals are known to appear in unexpected places at this time of year in New Zealand, a period local scientists refer to as “silly season” due to the animals’ tendency to explore well beyond their usual habitat.