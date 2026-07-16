What Rahm Emanuel, a self-professed “friend" did at Tel Aviv University last week was not criticism. Israelis criticize their government every day with a ferocity no other democracy can match, and no one needs an imported scold to teach them the practice. What Emanuel did was something older and far more dangerous. A prominent Jew, piously wrapping himself in his family's sacrifices for the Jewish state, stood before the world and certified as true the specific accusations that Israel's enemies deploy to strip her of legitimacy and mark her people for destruction.

He spoke of Gazans deliberately deprived of food, of Israeli extremists terrorizing Palestinian Arabs across Judea and Samaria, of "illegal settlements" whose financiers deserve American sanctions. He presented none of this as contested allegation. He presented all of it as settled fact requiring Israeli contrition, and he did so from a stage in [leftist] Tel Aviv, in a hall he had carefully chosen for its sympathy, having pointedly avoided the elected leaders of the country he came to correct.

The Jewish people have long and bitter experience with this kind of figure. The blood libel never spread on Gentile testimony alone. In every generation it required a Jew, or a former Jew, to authenticate it. The medieval accusation that Jews murdered Christian children was ratified by apostates who assured the mobs that they had seen the crime from the inside. The Talmud was put on trial in Paris on the sworn word of a Jew. The tormentors of Jewry have always understood that an accusation against Jews acquires its lethal power when it issues from a Jewish mouth, because then it is no longer slander. It is confession.

This is the service Emanuel performed in Tel Aviv, whatever he imagines his motives to be. Every enemy of Israel who repeats the libels of starvation and settler terror can now add: even Rahm Emanuel, son of an Irgun family, admits it.

That is what makes his performance dangerous rather than merely arrogant. And it is what obligates a serious accounting of the charges he certified, because each one has already been taken apart by careful research he either never consulted or chose to ignore.

Begin with starvation. The famine narrative has been among the most potent weapons ever turned against Israel, and its central claims have not survived examination. A detailed 2025 study from the Begin-Sadat Center at Bar-Ilan University, led by the Hebrew University historian Danny Orbach, found that from October 2023 to March 2025 Israel let more food into Gaza than had entered before the war, and that the famine so confidently predicted never arrived. The apocalyptic forecasts rested on a benchmark inflated roughly sixfold, the endlessly repeated claim that five hundred trucks a day fed Gaza before the war, a figure that counted trucks per working day, only a fraction of them carrying food, against wartime trucks per calendar day, almost all of them food. The monitors declared famine imminent while admitting they lacked the mortality data their own rules demand, and the tens of thousands of hunger deaths they projected never materialized, as even Gaza's own health ministry figures confirmed.

Where real scarcity appeared, it was driven above all by Hamas, which looted (and still loots) warehouses and resold to the captive population the very supplies meant to sustain it. The charge that Jews deliberately starve a captive people is not a policy critique. It is the oldest well-poisoning fable in the antisemite's library, updated with trucks and calories, and Emanuel - the Jew and “friend-of-Israel" repeated it as casually as a weather report.

Then "settler violence". Here the demolition is exhaustive and public. The 125-page Regavim study, "False Flags and Real Agendas: 'Settler Violence,' a Modern-Day Blood Libel," examined the United Nations' own OCHA database, the very figures that foreign ministries and editorial boards recite, and found that roughly ninety percent or more of the catalogued incidents involved no settler, involved no violence, or did not occur in Judea and Samaria at all.

Jewish visits to the Temple Mount were logged as assaults, schoolchildren touring Shiloh and Herodium were counted, traffic accidents were counted, and terrorists shot in the act of attacking Jews were tallied among the "victims." What genuine violence exists is condemned and prosecuted so aggressively that Jews are indicted at markedly higher rates than Arabs for comparable offenses. This is the manufactured phenomenon over which Emanuel demanded that America sanction Jews, their defenders, and the banks that serve their communities.

A Jewish politician calling on a foreign power to punish Jews for a libel is not a new sight in our history. It has simply never before been offered as friendship.

And his blithe claims against the "illegal settlements" whose financiers he would sanction rest on a legal claim that scholarship has hollowed out. Professor Eugene Kontorovich's comprehensive study of Article 49(6) of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the single provision on which the whole edifice of "illegality" is built, established three things beyond serious dispute. The clause was written to forbid the forcible deportations of the Second World War, not the voluntary movement of citizens who choose where to live. A state cannot "occupy" territory to which no other sovereign holds legal title, and no sovereign Arab state ever governed Judea and Samaria, which Jordan seized illegally in 1949 and emptied of its Jews. And in every comparable occupation of the last seventy years, from Northern Cyprus to Western Sahara, no international body has ever branded settlement a Geneva violation.

The word "illegal" survives only as an instrument forged for use against one nation on earth, and Emanuel, the Jew and “friend", wielded it without a moment's scrutiny.

Having certified the libels, he proceeded to the uniquely perverse moral inversion that crowned them. Speaking of the chant "from the river to the sea" and of the Jewish aspiration to live in the whole of the Land of Israel, he declared that "both are fantasies chanted by fanatics." With that single formulation he set the call for the elimination of the Jewish state on the same moral plane as the Jewish desire to live in the Jewish homeland.

"From the river to the sea" is not a territorial preference. It is a program for the erasure of the only Jewish state on earth and the people in it, chanted by the ideological heirs of those who poured into the streets on October 8 to celebrate what had been done to Jews on October 7. Emanuel knows this. From the same stage he condemned those who cheered the massacre. Yet moments later he took the genocidal slogan he had just denounced and laid it beside a Jew's wish to build a home in Shiloh or Hebron, as though the two were symmetrical excesses to be scolded in a single breath.

And weigh what he elevated to co-equal standing with Jewish indigeneity. The Jewish bond to Judea and Samaria is the oldest continuous claim any people holds to any land on earth, written across three thousand years of scripture, archaeology, liturgy and law. Against it Emanuel set a rival national identity that cannot be located in any record before the middle of the twentieth century, an Arab population that possessed no separate flag, no distinct language, and no demand for a sovereign state of its own until that identity was manufactured as a political weapon in the 1960s. To treat a nationhood rooted in three millennia and one assembled within living memory as equal and opposite fanaticisms is not even-handedness. It is historical illiteracy pressed into the service of the libel.

Emanuel understood exactly what gave his words their weight, because he spent much of the speech establishing it. He reminded the hall of the uncle buried on the Mount of Olives, the father born in Jerusalem who fought in the War of Independence, his own youthful service alongside Israel's soldiers. He offered his lineage the way an attorney offers evidence, as proof that whatever followed could not be hostile. But lineage is not an argument, and no grave converts a libel into a truth.

The pedigree does not soften the accusations. It arms them. It is precisely the Irgun uncle and the Jerusalem-born father that make Emanuel's testimony so valuable to Israel's accusers and so dangerous to Israel's children, and a man of his intelligence cannot plead ignorance of the transaction. Netanyahu once called him a self-hating Jew. Whatever one thinks of the phrase, a Jew who certifies the blood libels of Israel's enemies as settled fact has forfeited the benefit of the doubt his family's graves were meant to purchase.

"True friends tell each other the truth," Emanuel said. Indeed they do, so here is one. A libel does not become truth because a Jew repeats it. It becomes more lethal.

Every fabrication Emanuel certified in Tel Aviv will now travel the world stamped with a Jewish seal, quoted at the United Nations, recited on campuses, hurled at Jewish students who will be told that even Israel's own admit the crimes. That is the gift our distinguished friend delivered, and no protestation of love can recall it.

With friends like Rahm Emanuel, Israel hardly needs enemies.

Rahm Emanuel libels Israel AI generated

Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli marriage therapist, trainer of therapists, lecturer and author. He volunteers in the IDF reserves, as an MDA medic, in Zaka, and in the Israel Police Search and Rescue Team.