The Jewish National Fund inaugurated the Gush Katif Memorial Grove in Kisufim Forest today (Wednesday). The site, built at an investment of approximately 5.5 million shekels in cooperation with the Gush Katif Residents Committee and the Gush Katif Heritage Center, will serve as a place of commemoration, remembrance, and gathering for the former residents of Gush Katif and the general public.

The project began after the Gush Katif Residents Committee and the Gush Katif Heritage Center requested to hold a joint tree-planting event in Kisufim Forest for former residents of the communities.

After the event became an annual tradition, committee representatives requested the establishment of a permanent memorial site that would allow the ceremonies and gatherings to continue.

At the center of the site stands an approximately 18-meter-high observation tower overlooking the Gaza region and the area where the Gush Katif communities once stood. Surrounding it is a spacious gathering plaza, from which a circular walking trail extends, featuring seating areas and informational signs that tell the story of the Gush Katif communities and commemorate their legacy.

The development work was carried out in two phases. However, the second phase was halted following the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War due to the site's proximity to the border and the security situation. After the IDF authorized work to resume in the area, construction recommenced about six months ago and has now been completed, including repairs to damage caused by the war.

KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostreinsky said, "The completion of the Gush Katif Memorial Grove in Kisufim Forest reflects KKL-JNF's commitment to preserving the story of Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel and giving it a place of honor in the Israeli landscape. The new site enables the evacuees of Gush Katif, their families, and the general public to pause, remember, and reconnect with the legacy left behind by the communities."

He added, "Precisely in a region that has undergone such profound upheaval, we seek to cultivate a place of remembrance, gathering, and hope that strengthens the bond between people, the land, and the community."

Micha Hadad, CEO of the Gush Katif Heritage Center, said, "We wish to thank the leadership of KKL-JNF for its cooperation and invite the general public to look out toward Gush Katif, tour the site, and learn about the remarkable history of the Gush Katif communities."