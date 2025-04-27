Nefesh B’Nefesh, Friends of the IDF (FIDF), and Jewish National Fund-USA are joining forces once again to resume their ‘Operation Hug’ initiative, which will enable hundreds more families to reunite with their loved ones during this extremely challenging period. Since its creation, ‘Operation Hug’ has facilitated over 1,200 emotional reunions between Lone Soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and their parents, who were flown to Israel from 64 countries.

As the Iron Swords War continues, thousands of young men and women who made Aliyah (immigrated to Israel) and are serving in active combat units remain separated from their families. These soldiers often face unique challenges, while their parents abroad share in these hardships, experiencing the emotional weight of having a child on the front lines. ‘Operation Hug’ was created to ease this burden by providing a round-trip airline ticket for one parent of any Lone Soldier serving in active combat units, from anywhere in the world. Bringing these parents to Israel offers their children the unparalleled comfort and strength of a long-awaited embrace.

The current extension of ‘Operation Hug’ will include parents who have not seen their Lone Soldier for over a year and have not previously participated in the program. There will also be a nominal parental contribution for the airline ticket.

“Operation Hug is an initiative that speaks to the heart of our mission at FIDF,” said Steve Weil, FIDF CEO. “Lone Soldiers make the extraordinary decision to leave everything behind to serve and defend the Jewish homeland, standing on the front lines without family by their side. It is our sacred responsibility to ensure these selfless heroes—and their families—receive the support they need. From housing and flights home to mental health care and post-service guidance, FIDF is committed to standing by them, not just during their service, but long after.”

“Operation Hug embodies the very soul of what Jewish National Fund-USA stands for — ensuring that every individual who defends our homeland feels the figurative embrace of a grateful people and, more importantly, the literal embrace of family,” said Deborah Riegel, Jewish National Fund-USA Nefesh B’Nefesh Task Force Chair. “Having met with some of the remarkable line soldiers and their families, I have seen firsthand the indescribable impact this initiative has had on them all. In moments of challenge and triumph, nothing can substitute for a hug from a parent, and Operation Hug reminds these young heroes that they are never truly alone—not in Israel, and not in the hearts of those who love and support them around the world.”

"Reuniting these brave soldiers with their parents has been an incredibly moving experience for us, as we've witnessed the profound impact of a simple hug since the start of Iron Swords," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "The return of 'Operation Hug' reflects our continued commitment to Israel’s Lone Soldiers and their families, ensuring that distance does not hinder their connection. We are deeply grateful to our partners for helping make this possible. Supporting these incredible parents is the least we can do, and we remain dedicated to expanding this initiative to benefit even more families."

At a time when Israel’s security is being upheld by the courage of these brave young men and women, Operation Hug is strengthening the spirits of these dedicated soldiers, while reassuring their families that their children are being cared for throughout their service.