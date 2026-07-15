Fighters from the Hetz Yehuda Unit of the Judea and Samaria District recovered a luxury motorcycle stolen in 2025 from the Gush Dan area after finding it hidden in a storage room at a home in the Palestinian Arab village of Halhul. The suspect, a 31-year-old local resident, was arrested, and the motorcycle was returned today to its relieved owner.

Police said the motorcycle was located thanks to precise intelligence received by the Hetz Yehuda Unit. Following the information, the unit’s operational Border Police forces from the Judea area raided the suspect’s home earlier this week.

During a search of the compound, the officers discovered an improvised storage room where the stolen motorcycle was concealed. According to police, the motorcycle keys were found next to the suspect’s bed in the bedroom. He was arrested and transferred for further questioning at the Etzion police station.

The motorcycle was transferred to police custody for evidence collection as part of the investigation. After the necessary procedures were completed, its owner arrived to receive it back from the Border Police officers.

Police emphasized that “Judea and Samaria District officers, through their intelligence and tactical-operational units, continue their ongoing efforts to strengthen public security and protect property, including assisting all Israel Police districts in arresting suspects involved in criminal activity who are located in Judea and Samaria either as residents or while evading the law."