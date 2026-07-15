A 9-year-old girl was critically injured on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom teams who arrived at the scene performed resuscitation efforts on the girl before evacuating her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Upon receiving the report, ZAKA volunteers were dispatched to the scene of the accident. After the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, the volunteers began working at the scene to collect all findings in accordance with the dignity of the deceased. At the same time, they are accompanying the family members at the hospital and assisting in coordination with all relevant authorities until she is brought to burial

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical technicians Shimon Zaltz and Nachman Shay Revivo said: “We received a report of a child who had been hit by a vehicle. We arrived quickly and saw her lying near the vehicle, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with severe injuries to her body."

They added: “We immediately began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, ventilation and medication, and evacuated her urgently to the hospital in critical condition while continuing to fight for her life."

Earlier Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman from Jerusalem, who was 30 weeks pregnant, was killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles near Ashdod Port. She was evacuated in serious condition to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section in an attempt to save the baby girl. The mother died during the operation, and the newborn was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit in serious condition. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.