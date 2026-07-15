The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to overturn the appointment of Yehuda Eliyahu as director of the Israel Land Authority, bringing his tenure in the position to an end. Under the ruling, Eliyahu may continue serving as acting director until a permanent appointment is made.

Rather than restarting the entire selection process, the court ordered that the matter be returned to the search committee. The committee will reconsider the appointment after two of its members are replaced and will interview the three final candidates again, including Eliyahu. It will also have the option, but not the obligation, to re-interview additional candidates from the original pool of 14 applicants.

The decision follows a Supreme Court hearing held about a week and a half ago on petitions challenging Eliyahu's appointment. At the conclusion of that hearing, the justices recommended canceling the appointment and sending the matter back to the search committee while replacing two committee members.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Housing and Construction Minister Haim Katz accepted the court's proposal. Under their submission, a Finance Ministry representative and a public representative will be replaced before the committee reconvenes. Until a permanent director is selected, the ministers will appoint an acting director in accordance with the Civil Service Law, with Eliyahu eligible to serve in the interim role.