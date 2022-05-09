Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and the police have agreed to the Jordanian government's demands for an increased Waqf presence on the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, Kan 11 reported Monday night.

Jordan has demanded an additional 50 Waqf personnel to operate in the Temple Mount area. Minister Barlev, for his part, has demanded that the Waqf members who support Hamas be removed from the compound.

Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas has conditioned his support for the coalition on Israel accepting the Jordanian demands on the Temple Mount issue.

Israel Hayom reported that after the party's absence from the no-confidence vote today and the day before the vote on the bill to dissolve the Knesset, the Shura Council will convene tomorrow to discuss the continuation of Ra'am's participation in the coalition.

Mansour Abbas is working hard to continue Ra'am's cooperation with the coalition, but Abbas has no control over all his party members, such as Walid Taha and Mazen Ghnaim. Ghnaim was interviewed by Arab media networks and said it was "an honor to resign from the coalition because of the Al-Aqsa Mosque" and accused Bennett of not controlling his own party members.