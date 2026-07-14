החיות בספרי דוברות הספארי

With summer temperatures climbing across Israel, the animal care team at the Safari Zoo is rolling out a range of creative cooling measures to help residents stay comfortable during the hottest days of the year.

The zoo's large predators, including lions and tigers, are treated to frozen meat-filled "blood-themed" ice blocks that provide both relief from the heat and mental stimulation. Meanwhile, monkeys cool off with colorful frozen treats packed with fresh fruits and vegetables specially selected for their diets.

Many of the animals also take advantage of pools in their enclosures, where they can swim, splash, and escape the heat. Caretakers further lower temperatures by operating sprinklers, misting systems, and water sprayers that fill the air with cooling droplets.

Some species rely on more natural methods to stay cool. The Safari's elephants, for example, spend time coating themselves in mud, which helps protect their skin from the intense summer sun while keeping their bodies cool. Together, the measures ensure the animals remain healthy, comfortable, and active throughout the season.