A Kan News investigation published Monday alleges that hundreds of thousands of shekels in government funding were transferred to an association that also serves as a fundraising channel for the Code Black protest organization, which has led demonstrations against the conscription of haredi men and the arrest of military draft deserters.

According to the report, Code Black plays a central role in organizing protests and road blockades whenever members of the Jerusalemite Faction are arrested for evading military service. The organization is said to be capable of mobilizing thousands of demonstrators across Israel on short notice with mass telephone and text message broadcasts.

The investigation focuses on the Derech Chochmah association, whose declared mission is Torah study and charitable assistance. However, Kan reported that individuals seeking to donate to the Noten Gav organization, which is associated with the Jerusalemite Faction's campaign against military conscription, are instructed to make their contributions through Derech Chochmah.

The report states that Derech Chochmah received NIS 796,000 in government funding in 2024 and is recognized under Section 46 of Israel's Income Tax Ordinance, allowing donors to receive tax credits for eligible contributions. According to figures cited in the investigation, more than NIS 3 million was raised through the arrangement during the past week alone.

In response, representatives of Noten Gav rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing, stating that all of the organization's activities are lawful, protected under freedom of expression, and conducted under ongoing legal supervision. They added that the Attorney General's Office previously informed the Supreme Court that it found no legal defect in the organization's activities.