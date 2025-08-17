An early-morning attempt by military police to arrest a young Sephardi yeshiva student in Jerusalem was thwarted last night by a rapid mobilization by activists from the haredi Jerusalemite Faction community.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., military police arrived at an apartment on Shachal Street in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood with the intention of detaining the student for alleged draft evasion. In response, the Jerusalemite Faction activated a system it calls 'Code Black', sending immediate alerts of the arrest to the haredi community.

Within minutes, hundreds of activists flooded the street and surrounding alleyways, blocking access to the building and disrupting the operation. The scene quickly became chaotic, with demonstrators physically obstructing the military police and making it difficult for them to proceed.

According to eyewitnesses, the student was not home when the police initially arrived. Upon returning and noticing the heavy security presence and the gathering crowd, he reportedly fled the area before authorities could apprehend him.