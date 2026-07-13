In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Likud MK Avichay Buaron addressed the internal storm surrounding the upcoming primary elections, emphasizing the vital role of the party's democratic process.

"The primaries are a critically important institution in the Likud movement," Buaron noted, adding that rank-and-file members represent "the secret to Likud’s strength" and "the deep roots of this movement."

Buaron stated that while preserving the primaries is essential, he understands the Prime Minister's desire to integrate candidates who can bolster the slate. He argued it is right to allow a limited number of reserved spots - with their scope and placement determined by party leadership - provided that the voting power of Likud members is protected and approved through official party channels.

Addressing concerns that candidates who do not align with core Likud values might be elected, Buaron dismissed the claims. "The wisdom of the crowd, made up of 160,000 Likud members, is what will ultimately shape the list," he said, noting that those who have genuinely served the public will earn the voters' trust.

Buaron also commented on the new party being advanced by Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel. On Hendel, Buaron remarked that he has "gone through about seven parties, if I'm not mistaken." While calling Tropper a "worthy individual," Buaron expressed fundamental disagreement with his positions on Judea and Samaria, stressing that Israel must deepen its hold on the territory to prevent recurring terror attacks.

Concluding the interview, Buaron appealed to the Religious Zionist community, urging voters to decide based on core values rather than personal style. He called on the public to evaluate "who will properly serve the Religious Zionist community in the coming term," expressing confidence that Likud, the Religious Zionist party, and Otzma Yehudit remain the key parties representing this constituency.

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