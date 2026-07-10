סיום הש"ס השני של אלימלך צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A ceremony was held at Yeshivat Nachalat Yosef in Shavei Shomron celebrating the remarkable achievement of Elimelech Schmidt, who completed the entire Shas (Talmud) for the second time - at the age of just 16.

Elimelech is the son of Rabbi Yaakov Moshe Schmidt and the grandson of Rabbi Yehoshua Mordechai Schmidt. The occasion was particularly significant, as he had already completed Shas once at his Bar Mitzvah and has now completed it a second time following years of unwavering dedication and consistent study.

His father said that from a young age, Elimelech established a structured daily learning schedule and remained committed to it without exception. “Everything depends on perseverance and determination," he said. “Anyone can achieve their goals when they set a clear objective and remain dedicated to it over time."

Rabbi Yaakov Moshe Schmidt emphasized that his son’s accomplishment was not solely a result of natural ability, but primarily the product of commitment, discipline, and determination.

Elimelech’s grandfather, Rabbi Yehoshua Mordechai Schmidt, highlighted the importance of joy in Torah study. He recalled the words of the author of the *Yam Shel Shlomo*, who initially held that the blessing “May He who dwells among us bring joy" should be recited upon completing a tractate of the Talmud. Although he later withdrew that ruling, the idea itself reflects the profound significance of Torah study and the joy that accompanies its completion.