Yanki Deri, son of Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri, is expected to be appointed co-chairman of the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the role will provide Deri with an office, a company car, and personal aides, and he will be responsible for KKL-JNF's land division. The position was previously held by the Shas chairman's brother, Shlomo "Momo" Deri.

Aryeh Deri’s office issued a statement clarifying that the position is unsalaried and temporary. According to the office, "This is an unpaid position. The post was initially intended for former MK Moshe Arbel, but he announced he could not accept it due to a conflict of interest."

The statement added that the position had been vacant for months, prompting the decision to appoint Yanki Deri on an interim basis.

"Yanki Deri has served for years as a board member of the World Zionist Organization, and he will fill the role until a permanent representative is appointed," the Shas chairman's office stated.