The Haftorah for the Parshiyot of Mattot & Masei, taken from Jeremiah (2:4-28, 3:4 according to the Ashkenazi custom) is one of the most poignant and unsettling prophetic passages in Tanach.

It is read during the Three Weeks, as we mourn the destruction of the Temples in Jerusalem and prepare for Tisha B'Av, and the prophet Jeremiah delivers a message that is as relevant today as it was more than 2,600 years ago.

It is not a prophecy about military defeat or political miscalculation, nor is it merely a prediction of exile.

It is about a broken relationship.

Speaking in G-d's Name, Jeremiah asks a piercing question: "What fault did your fathers find in Me, that they went far from Me, pursued vanity, and became vain?" (Jeremiah 2:5).

The tragedy was not simply that Israel had sinned. The tragedy was that the people drifted away from the One Who had redeemed them from Egypt, sustained them in the wilderness and brought them into a land of abundance, the Land of Israel.

Jeremiah reminds the nation of its earliest days, when its devotion to G-d burned brightly. "I remember for your sake the kindness of your youth, the love of your bridal days, your following Me in the wilderness, in a land not sown" (Jeremiah 2:2).

Those words are remarkable.

The wilderness was hardly a pleasant place. It offered no fertile fields, permanent homes or economic security. Yet the Jewish people followed G-d into the unknown because they trusted Him completely.

That faith was the foundation upon which the nation was built.

But somewhere along the way, once settled in the Land, prosperity bred complacency.

"They did not say, 'Where is the Lord Who brought us up from the land of Egypt?'" (Jeremiah 2:6).

The people grew accustomed to blessing. They began to take miracles for granted. Instead of gratitude, there was entitlement. Instead of faithfulness, there was forgetfulness.

It is a pattern that has repeated itself throughout history.

When life is difficult, people instinctively turn to G-d. In moments of uncertainty, they recognize their dependence on Him. But when success arrives, it becomes all too easy to imagine that our achievements are entirely self-made.

Moses warned against precisely this danger before the Jewish people entered the Land of Israel. "Beware lest you say in your heart, 'My strength and the might of my hand have made me this wealth'" (Deuteronomy 8:17).

Jeremiah is witnessing the fulfillment of that warning.

The prophet then exposes the irrationality of idolatry with biting sarcasm. People fashion gods from wood and stone and then bow before the objects they themselves created. But then, when trouble strikes, they suddenly cry out to G-d for salvation.

"Where are your gods that you made for yourselves?" Jeremiah asks. "Let them arise, if they can save you in your time of trouble" (Jeremiah 2:28).

The idols of Jeremiah's generation may seem distant, but idolatry has never disappeared. It has merely changed form.

Today, people often worship power, wealth, prestige or technology. Others elevate celebrities, social media or personal autonomy into objects of ultimate devotion. These pursuits promise fulfillment, yet they inevitably disappoint because they cannot answer the deepest needs of the human soul.

Jeremiah's challenge is therefore directed not only at ancient Judah but at each of us.

What occupies the center of our lives?

Where do we place our trust?

What do we pursue with our time, our energy and our hearts?

The prophet's rebuke is severe because the stakes are so high. A society that forgets G-d ultimately loses its moral compass. Once gratitude disappears, humility quickly fades. And when humility vanishes, arrogance, corruption and injustice are never far behind.

Yet even amid Jeremiah’s rebuke, there is a note of hope.

The final verse of the Haftorah records Israel crying out, "My Father, You are the Master of my youth" (Jeremiah 3:4).

The relationship has been damaged, but it has not been severed.

That is one of Judaism's most enduring messages. No matter how far we may drift, the path back to G-d always remains open. Repentance is not merely about correcting mistakes. It is about rediscovering the love that once defined our relationship with our Creator.

As we move closer to Tisha B'Av, Jeremiah urges us to look beyond the destruction of stone and mortar and confront the deeper spiritual failures that brought it about.

The Temple was not lost because of Babylonian or Roman strength alone. It was lost because too many Jews forgot the Source of their blessings and allowed their first love to grow cold.

If we wish to merit the rebuilding of the Temple, we must do more than mourn the past. We must rekindle that original devotion, remember the One Who carried us through the wilderness, and once again place Him at the center of our national and personal lives.