The Parshiyot of Mattot-Masei bring Sefer Bamidbar to a close, and with it the long and winding story of Israel’s journey through the wilderness.

For forty years, the Jewish people wandered. They stumbled and rose, sinned and repented, complained and persevered. A generation that had left Egypt as slaves passed from the scene, and a new generation now stood on the threshold of destiny, ready to enter the Land of Israel.

At first glance, the opening of Parshat Masei seems almost unnecessary. The Torah lists, one by one, the places where the Israelites camped during their decades in the desert: “These are the journeys of the Children of Israel who went forth from the land of Egypt" (Numbers 33:1).

Why does the Torah record every stop?

Some of these places were scenes of triumph. Others were places of failure. Some are remembered for miracles, others for rebellion and tears. Yet the Torah includes them all.

Because in Jewish life, no journey is wasted.

Every station mattered. Every encampment shaped the nation. Every hardship, setback and detour helped prepare Israel for the task that lay ahead. As the Lubavitcher Rebbe (Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, 1902-1994) explains, a Jew should always be on the move, progressing and elevating himself.

The Jewish people did not travel from Egypt to Israel in a straight line. Spiritually, they could not. They needed time to shed the mentality of slavery, to receive the Torah, to learn dependence on G-d, to build the Mishkan, to experience discipline and responsibility, and to understand that freedom is not merely the absence of chains. Freedom is the ability to live with purpose.

That is why the Parsha of Masei is paired with the Parsha of Mattot, where the tribes of Reuven and Gad ask to remain on the eastern side of the Jordan. They have abundant flocks, and the land there is well suited for grazing. On the surface, their request sounds practical. But Moshe immediately senses the danger.

“Shall your brothers go to war while you sit here?" he asks them (Numbers 32:6).

It is one of the most powerful questions in the Torah.

Moshe is not merely objecting to a real estate arrangement. He is challenging a mindset. After forty years of wandering, after so much sacrifice, after an entire generation died in the desert because it lacked the faith to enter the Land, how could any tribe now place comfort before national destiny?

Reuven and Gad are not condemned for owning cattle. The problem is priorities. They saw good pasture before they saw the historic mission of the Jewish people.

Moshe teaches them, and us, that personal success cannot come at the expense of collective responsibility.

To their credit, Reuven and Gad accept the rebuke. They pledge to leave their families and possessions behind and march at the front of the army until their brothers have inherited their portions in the Land. Only then will they return home.

That is the measure of Jewish responsibility: not whether we are comfortable, but whether we are prepared to stand with our people when history demands it.

This message is reinforced again near the end of Parshat Masei, when G-d commands Israel regarding the Land: “You shall possess the Land and you shall settle in it, for to you have I given the Land to possess it" (Numbers 33:53).

The journey was never meant to end in the wilderness. The purpose of the Exodus was to leave Egypt, enter Israel and build a holy society in the land promised to Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov.

That remains one of the central challenges of Jewish life.

It is possible to travel far and still lose sight of the destination. It is possible to be busy, productive and even successful, while forgetting the larger mission. It is possible to build homes, careers and communities, yet fail to ask whether we are marching with our brothers or sitting comfortably on the sidelines.

Mattot-Masei reminds us that every Jew is part of a national journey that began with our ancestors and continues through us. We inherit not only their memories, but their mission.

The Torah records every stop in the desert because each one became part of who we are. Our failures, too, can become part of our growth if we learn from them. Our detours can become steps forward if they bring us closer to our purpose.

As Sefer Bamidbar ends, the Jewish people stand ready to cross the Jordan. The wandering is over. The mission is about to begin.

And the lesson still speaks to us today: life is a journey, but Judaism insists that it must also have a destination.

We are not here merely to survive, to wander or to settle for comfort on the far side of the river.

We are here to move forward, to carry responsibility, to stand with our people, and to help bring the long journey of Israel closer to its ultimate Divine purpose.