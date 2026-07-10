The United States is continuing technical-level nuclear negotiations with Iranian representatives in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution, a US official confirmed on Thursday, even as President Donald Trump authorized a new series of military strikes against targets in Iran this week.

“The United States is still committed to finding a resolution, and technical talks continue. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official said, as quoted by CNN.

The administration official emphasized that the existing diplomatic framework remains contingent on Iranian compliance, noting that recent maritime disruptions in the Middle East have severely strained the agreement.

The memorandum of understanding, the official added, is “performance-based," and Iran’s actions, including the Strait of Hormuz not being fully reopen and strikes on ships during the NATO Summit, “constitute failed performance at an unacceptable level."

“Iran’s attacks on these innocent vessels are acts of terrorism," the official added.

The US Army struck over 90 targets in Iran early Thursday morning, marking the second consecutive night in which the US struck Iran. The strikes followed Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told reporters , as the strikes were ongoing, that the Iranians had called him and are desperate to make a deal with the US.

“Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly," said the President, who added, “I just don't know if they are worthy. I don't know if they are going to honor the deal. That's the problem."