Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon praised Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for "remarkable" activities during the current Knesset term.

Speaking in an interview on journalist Nissim Sofer's "Shomer Saf" podcast, Ramon noted one of the current government's central accomplishments, crediting it mainly to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"We are after four years in which this government carried out the most far-reaching annexation measures since we have been in Judea and Samaria," Ramon said. "That should be credited to Smotrich, and if my views were like Smotrich's views, I would say he deserves at least 15 Knesset seats."

According to Ramon, "He did amazing things that no one else had done. He ignored Netanyahu and Gallant - he was 'Territories Minister' and did remarkable things there."

Referring to Smotrich's recent remarks that the Settlement Administration is preparing to establish three communities in the northern Gaza perimeter, Ramon said: "He also had plans to establish communities in the Gaza Strip, and no one addressed the question of whether we support it or not."

Ramon also commented on former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's support for dismantling illegal outposts, saying: "When Bennett said he opposes the farms, he said it because he opposes illegal actions. That's good of him."