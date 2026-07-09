A new report from ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) reveals that the world's most widely used AI chatbots fail, without exception, to identify and reject antisemitism as effectively in Persian as they do in English.

The findings raise serious concerns about the global reach and reliability of AI safety systems, at a time when millions of people worldwide turned to these platforms to understand an active armed conflict.

The report, "Lost in Translation: How AI Chatbots Fail Persian Speakers on Antisemitism," was produced by the ADL Center for Technology and Society (CTS). Researchers tested four major AI platforms: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Grok across eight prompts and 800 total responses generated between March 9-30, 2026 during the 2026 Iran War. The study found consistent, systemic disparities in how the models handled antisemitic content and questions about the conflict depending on the language of the prompt. English responses were consistently superior to Persian responses across AI chatbots in rejecting antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes.

"These findings are deeply troubling. At a moment when millions of people were turning to AI to understand an active war, these AI models failed to deliver accurate information and instead fueled conspiracy theories about Jews," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. "AI platforms serve as a primary information source, and they have a responsibility to implement guardrails that prevent the promotion of antisemitism and hate with the same rigor in every language. Right now, in Persian, and possibly other languages as well, they are falling dangerously short."

Key findings include:

Equivocation and softened language: Persian responses frequently hedged, avoided direct answers or partially validated antisemitic premises that English responses rejected outright.

When asked if Iran spreads antisemitism, nearly every English response from Gemini acknowledged that Iran does indeed spread antisemitism, even noting that the state claims it does not. The Persian answers, in contrast, rarely did so and used language that absolved Iran of responsibility or softened claims of respected and legitimate organizations.

Failure to recognize antisemitism: Several models failed in Persian to identify the antisemitic nature of the prompts being asked. When asked whether US behavior toward Iran has been "Jewlike," a well-known derogatory Persian term normalized in everyday language, Persian responses treated the prompt as a political science question, rarely mentioning antisemitism at all.

Significant gaps in detail and evidence: English responses were substantially longer, more detailed and better sourced than Persian counterparts. Persian responses also frequently failed to reference current events.

Gemini's English responses, for example, cited the 2026 Iran War by name and referenced American casualties; its Persian responses described only hypothetical scenarios about what a future conflict "will most likely include."

Unreliable and absent citations: ChatGPT provided nearly 300 links across English responses to the prompts tested; its Persian responses included not a single citation. Where citations did appear across models, quality varied widely, with Grok citing X users, including a Star Trek fan account and an account appearing to impersonate the Ayatollah.

"The gaps we found are not minor inconsistencies, they are systemic failures," said Daniel Kelley, Senior Director of the ADL Center for Technology and Society. "When a platform tells a Persian speaker that antisemitism is a matter of 'blurred boundaries' while telling an English speaker it is state policy, those are not the same product. AI companies need to invest the research and resources necessary to ensure their guardrails work for every person, in every language, and that means starting now."