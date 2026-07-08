Teachers Union chairman Ran Erez on Wednesday escalated his dispute with the Education Ministry, sharply criticizing Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

Speaking at a press conference, Erez warned that unless the Ministry changes its conduct during the summer break, the Teachers Union will not allow the upcoming school year to begin.

According to Erez, the dispute over salary deductions imposed on teachers after classes were canceled due to the security situation is only one symptom of what he described as a much deeper failure in the management of the education system.

"No matter which party you vote for, if you care about the future of the country, our immediate future is in danger," he said.

According to Erez, while the Education Ministry canceled classes that day, teachers continued working from home, holding lessons and activities with their students. Despite this, he said, the Mnistry decided to deduct their pay.

"They are punishing teachers because of a decision made by the Education Minister," he claimed.

Erez also leveled personal criticism at Kisch, claiming that since he took office there has been no genuine cooperation between the Ministry and the Teachers Union.

"The moment I saw his interview, I understood that teachers do not interest him," Erez said. "Since I took office, there has never been an education minister who did not consult with us on decisions. He is focused on politics and headlines."

He also accused the Ministry of harming special education and managing education reforms inconsistently. According to Erez, thousands of teaching hours have been cut, reforms have been repeatedly canceled and replaced, while severe shortages of teachers in subjects such as physics, mathematics, and English continue to worsen.

Erez also addressed the integration of special education students into secondary schools, warning that without the necessary resources those students could suffer. In addition, Erez noted that violence in the education system is increasing, both against teachers and among students. According to him, this is due to a lack of boundaries and enforcement.

Concluding his remarks, Erez warned that unless the crisis is resolved in the coming months, the Teachers Union will prevent the start of the next school year.