The Education Ministry on Monday published, for the first time, an official director-general's circular establishing a nationwide policy on the laying of tefillin (phylacteries) in state schools.

The directive, formulated following a comprehensive professional review, is intended to replace the varying interpretations adopted by individual school principals, which in recent years have led to disputes and misunderstandings with students and parents.

Under the new guidelines, principals of state schools will be required to allow students who wish to do so to lay tefillin on school grounds.

To this end, each school is required to establish a clear internal policy to be incorporated into its official regulations. The policy must designate a respectful location for the practice and set specific times for it. The circular emphasizes that tefillin may only be laid during school breaks and not at the expense of class hours.

The directive also makes clear that the logistical responsibility for bringing the tefillin, as well as for attending classes and arriving on time, rests solely with the students. The Education Ministry recommends that principals implement the new policy parallel to holding early dialogue with teaching staff, parents' committees, and student councils to prevent conflicts and preserve the school's educational environment.

"Laying tefillin in the Jewish state should not be a matter of controversy or local interpretation," Education Minister Yoav Kisch said following the publication of the guidelines.

"The lack of clear regulations over the years created friction and uncertainty that harmed students, parents, and school administrations. This policy directive brings order: it provides principals with clear rules and ensures that every student who wishes to do so may pray and lay tefillin in a respectful, organized, and natural manner."